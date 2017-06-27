East Africa: Kenya Chicken Out on Use...

East Africa: Kenya Chicken Out on Used Clothes Ban to Save U.S. Trade Deal

Kenya has retreated from a proposed ban on used clothes, reversed tariff increases and held confidential meetings with US officials ahead of a decision by Washington to review duty-free access for Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda to markets under the African Growth and Opportunity Act . The EastAfrican has learnt that the retreat occasioned after a US lobby filed a petition accusing the four East African countries of violating Agoa rules by proposing the ban and increasing the tariffs on secondhand clothes.

Chicago, IL

