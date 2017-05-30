Combating Organized Crime at Sea

13 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Skills necessary in dealing with maritime transnational organised crimes at sea, including, piracy, armed robbery against ships, drug trafficking, marine terrorism and more were at the core of a two-week training course which concluded today in Mombasa, Kenya . The course was conducted under the auspices of the JeddahAmendment to Djibouti Code of Conduct 2017, as a joint initiative between the East African Standby Force , Nordic Advisory and Coordination Staff and International Maritime Organization .

Chicago, IL

