Combating Organized Crime at Sea

Skills necessary in dealing with maritime transnational organised crimes at sea, including, piracy, armed robbery against ships, drug trafficking, marine terrorism and more were at the core of a two-week training course which concluded today in Mombasa, Kenya . The course was conducted under the auspices of the JeddahAmendment to Djibouti Code of Conduct 2017, as a joint initiative between the East African Standby Force , Nordic Advisory and Coordination Staff and International Maritime Organization .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.