.com | EXCLUSIVE: Kenya's united opposition 'can't be ignored'

EXCLUSIVE: Kenya's united opposition 'can't be ignored'

21 hrs ago

Cape Town Kenya's united opposition "is a force to reckon with", and it "cannot be ignored", as the country gears up for its general election, political analyst Benji Ndolo has said. East Africa's largest economy holds its election on August 8, a decade after disputed polls fuelled violence that left more than 1 100 dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Chicago, IL

