.com | At least eight drown in boat capsize off Kenya coast
Eight people died and at least two were missing after an overloaded boat capsized off Kenya's Lamu Island on Tuesday, police said. The small boat, carrying 30 passengers and cargo, was travelling from the island to the mainland when it capsized in rough seas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC