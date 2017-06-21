Church meal serves support for Kenyan orphanage St. Thomas Aquinas held a chicken barbecue to raise money for an orphanage in Kenya. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tui6OE Rows upon rows of barbecued chicken sat atop a outdoor barbecue pit a dozen cinder blocks long, roasting outside St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Binghamton on June 17. Throughout the evening, a group of parishioners served up hundreds of chicken dinners feeding a crowd of members of the West Side community as they pulled up in their cars for a takeout order or filed into the adjacent school gym for an evening of food, raffles and camaraderie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.