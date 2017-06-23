Cholera suspected as several ill at K...

Cholera suspected as several ill at Kenya medical conference

Read more: The Washington Post

NAIROBI, Kenya - "Several" participants at a medical conference at a hotel in Nairobi have come down with a foodborne disease suspected to be cholera, the Kenya Medical Association said Friday. Rapid screening tests were positive for cholera as further tests were underway to confirm the diagnosis, the association said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

