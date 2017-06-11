Chinese tourists to Kenya to double in 2017
Kenya Tourism Board CEO Betty Radier told Xinhua in Nairobi Thursday that approximately 69,000 Chinese tourists arrived in the country in 2016. "We have experienced a spike in the number of Chinese visitors in Kenya for the first six months of 2017 and we are confident we could double last year's number," Radier said when KTB and the Kenya Wildlife Service signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|10 hr
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|May 18
|Head Rackets
|8
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC