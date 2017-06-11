Chinese tourists to Kenya to double i...

Chinese tourists to Kenya to double in 2017

Kenya Tourism Board CEO Betty Radier told Xinhua in Nairobi Thursday that approximately 69,000 Chinese tourists arrived in the country in 2016. "We have experienced a spike in the number of Chinese visitors in Kenya for the first six months of 2017 and we are confident we could double last year's number," Radier said when KTB and the Kenya Wildlife Service signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Chicago, IL

