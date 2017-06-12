Chinese delegation in Kenya to look for investment opportunities

Representatives of Chinese companies from Shenzhen Municipality, one of the most innovative cities in China, are in Nairobi to meet local investors to discuss investment opportunities in energy, trade, finance and agriculture sectors, officials said Friday. The Chinese delegation,led by Lu Pengqi, the Vice Chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and Chen Biao, the Deputy Mayor of Shenzhen Municipal Government, is comprised of entrepreneurs from various sectors such as manufacturing, IT and real estate.

