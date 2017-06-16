Chinese companies boost education infrastructure in a Kenyan slum

Mao Qinghua, president of Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association, during a ceremony to donate to MCEDO Beijing School in Mathare Slums, Nairobi, Kenya on June 15. Liu Hongjie/China Daily. Eleven Chinese companies, through the Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya on Thursday donated stationeries worth Ksh474,882 to MCEDO Beijing School in Mathare Slum.

