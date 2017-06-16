Chinese companies boost education infrastructure in a Kenyan slum
Mao Qinghua, president of Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association, during a ceremony to donate to MCEDO Beijing School in Mathare Slums, Nairobi, Kenya on June 15. Liu Hongjie/China Daily. Eleven Chinese companies, through the Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya on Thursday donated stationeries worth Ksh474,882 to MCEDO Beijing School in Mathare Slum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC