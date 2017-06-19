China donates 1 lakh food bags to Kenya

China donates 1 lakh food bags to Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Nairobi, June 22 China has handed over the first batch of 100,000 bags of relief food to Kenya for distribution to its hunger-stricken citizens. Speaking during the handover ceremony in Nairobi, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Liu Xianfa on Wednesday said the consignment of rice is part of the 450,000 bags that Beijing pledged as food aid, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,831 • Total comments across all topics: 281,935,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC