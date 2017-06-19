China donates 1 lakh food bags to Kenya

Nairobi, June 22 China has handed over the first batch of 100,000 bags of relief food to Kenya for distribution to its hunger-stricken citizens. Speaking during the handover ceremony in Nairobi, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Liu Xianfa on Wednesday said the consignment of rice is part of the 450,000 bags that Beijing pledged as food aid, Xinhua news agency reported.

