Cellulant at forefront of fostering trade between Kenya & Ghana

Cellulant, a Pan-African FinTech Company headquartered in Nairobi, is happy to announce the signing of a partnership agreement with the Kenya Trade Expo Ghana 2017 during a ministerial visit at Cellulant offices in Nairobi, by H.E Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Awal - Ghana's Minister for Business Development. The agreement is part of an effort to encourage continued trade between the two countries and expand digital payment services to various sectors, particularly in Agriculture.

