Building collapses in Kenyan capital, 15 missing: rescue services
About 15 people are missing after a seven-storey building collapsed in a residential area of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, rescue services said on Tuesday. The Kenya Red Cross said on its Twitter feed that the building had collapsed in an eastern Nairobi suburb, while Saint John's Ambulance said 15 people were reported missing.
