Bringing the healing power of music f...

Bringing the healing power of music from Inland Southern California to Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

But he recently saw just how far music lovers will go to see the bands they love during a recent trip to East Africa with Crescendo, the Inland music education group he founded with his sister. During one of their stops, a group of Kenyan musicians who had taught themselves to play the viola by watching YouTube drove four hours to see the Crescendo play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,150 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC