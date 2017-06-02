Bringing the healing power of music from Inland Southern California to Kenya
But he recently saw just how far music lovers will go to see the bands they love during a recent trip to East Africa with Crescendo, the Inland music education group he founded with his sister. During one of their stops, a group of Kenyan musicians who had taught themselves to play the viola by watching YouTube drove four hours to see the Crescendo play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
