Bomb planted on road kills 4 in northeast Kenya: official
Four people were killed and 11 injured when their landcruiser detonated a bomb planted on a road in northeast Kenya on Friday, a senior government official said, in the latest of a series of such attacks. Last month, at least eight police officers were killed in two roadside bombings in the area, with al Shabaab Islamist militants based in neighboring Somalia claiming responsibility.
