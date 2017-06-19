Beautician hiking to provide wells in Africa
Nehal Shah, 27, will be trekking across Kilimanjaro to raise money for deep wells to be installed in Kenya as part of the Penny Appeal Nehal Shah, 27, Lavender Gardens, Stanmore, is will be climbing Kilimanjaro in December with a team of 27 people with the Penny Appeal. She will be setting off with 27 other volunteers on behalf of the Penny Appeal which provides emergency food and medical care, water solutions, organises mass feedings and supports orphan care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC