Beautician hiking to provide wells in Africa

Nehal Shah, 27, will be trekking across Kilimanjaro to raise money for deep wells to be installed in Kenya as part of the Penny Appeal Nehal Shah, 27, Lavender Gardens, Stanmore, is will be climbing Kilimanjaro in December with a team of 27 people with the Penny Appeal. She will be setting off with 27 other volunteers on behalf of the Penny Appeal which provides emergency food and medical care, water solutions, organises mass feedings and supports orphan care.

