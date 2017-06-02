B&R infrastructure growth on target
Engineer Du Hanlin explains skills for diesel locomotive maintenance and repair to trainees from Kenya in Baoji, Shaanxi province. The Kenyan engineers will operate trains on the Mombasa-Nairobi railway, which went into operation on Wednesday.
