B&R infrastructure growth on target

B&R infrastructure growth on target

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: China Daily

Engineer Du Hanlin explains skills for diesel locomotive maintenance and repair to trainees from Kenya in Baoji, Shaanxi province. The Kenyan engineers will operate trains on the Mombasa-Nairobi railway, which went into operation on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC