Aristocrat who died in Kenya 'was kil...

Aristocrat who died in Kenya 'was killed by the police'

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Aristocrat who died in custody in Kenya 'was killed by the police', his family claim as inquest re-opens after 13-month delay A young British aristocrat who died in police custody in Kenya was 'unlawfully killed', his family claimed at the re-opening of a inquest into his death. Alexander Monson, the 28-year-old son of British peer Lord Nicholas Monson, died from blunt force trauma to the head after he was stopped in a car outside a nightclub in the Kenyan beach resort of Diani in May 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,603 • Total comments across all topics: 281,903,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC