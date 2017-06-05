Anti-graft activist stirs up Kenyans ...

Anti-graft activist stirs up Kenyans with parliament campaign

Kenya's most flamboyant anti-corruption activist, Boniface Mwangi spent years enraging politicians with headline-grabbing stunts, once herding blood-drenched pigs to parliament to highlight legislators' sky-high salaries. Mwangi, the fiery 33-year-old son of a street hawker, promises to force change from within if he wins a parliamentary seat in the Aug. 8 elections, when Kenyans choose a president, parliamentarians and local representatives.

