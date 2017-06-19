Angelina Jolie was in Kenya to Commem...

Angelina Jolie was in Kenya to Commemorate World Refugee Day

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: She Knows

Angelina Jolie, actress, filmmaker, and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees envoy, spent World Refugee Day in Kenya, celebrating and speaking at the International Peace Support Training Centre. Jolie has been involved in helping refugees with the UNHCR since 2001 after her time filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in a war-torn Cambodia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at She Knows.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,537 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC