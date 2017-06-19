Angelina Jolie was in Kenya to Commemorate World Refugee Day
Angelina Jolie, actress, filmmaker, and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees envoy, spent World Refugee Day in Kenya, celebrating and speaking at the International Peace Support Training Centre. Jolie has been involved in helping refugees with the UNHCR since 2001 after her time filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in a war-torn Cambodia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at She Knows.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC