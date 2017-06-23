Al-Shabaab militants pursed after kil...

Al-Shabaab militants pursed after killing of 3 in northeast Kenya

Kenyan police on Friday launched a manhunt for four Al-Shabaab militants who killed three people in the northeast region of Mandera before escaping toward Somalia's border. Mandera County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia said the gunmen killed a police officer and two civilians outside a bank in Elwak town in Mandera County early Friday.

