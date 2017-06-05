A Photographer Who Uses Color to Hint at Her Own Presence
The latest issue of Aperture focuses on Africa and features strong, colorful images by the Kenyan photographer Mimi Cherono Ng'ok. Mimi Cherono Ng'ok, "Untitled" all images appear in Aperture , issue 227, "Platform Africa" Aperture magazine has recently released a "Platform Africa" issue, aimed at bringing attention to the institutions and initiatives that have cultivated and facilitated the development of photography in Africa over the last 25 years - particularly the biennials, experimental art spaces, and educational workshops.
