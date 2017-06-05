A Photographer Who Uses Color to Hint...

A Photographer Who Uses Color to Hint at Her Own Presence

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Hyperallergic

The latest issue of Aperture focuses on Africa and features strong, colorful images by the Kenyan photographer Mimi Cherono Ng'ok. Mimi Cherono Ng'ok, "Untitled" all images appear in Aperture , issue 227, "Platform Africa" Aperture magazine has recently released a "Platform Africa" issue, aimed at bringing attention to the institutions and initiatives that have cultivated and facilitated the development of photography in Africa over the last 25 years - particularly the biennials, experimental art spaces, and educational workshops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) 2 hr Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Sat The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,691,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC