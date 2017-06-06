4 aid workers killed in Kenya when vehicle runs over mine
NAIROBI, Kenya - A Kenyan government official says four Kenyan aid workers have died after their vehicle hit a mine near the Dadaab refugee camp in the eastern county of Garissa. Mohamud Saleh, the northeastern regional coordinator, said Tuesday the vehicle belonged to African Development Solutions.
