2 people dead after Nairobi building ...

2 people dead after Nairobi building collapse; 1 missing

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Workers remove the body of a young boy from a collapsed building in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Rescuers pulled a child and the child's mother from the rubble of an eight-story building Tuesday that had collapsed in a low-income part of Kenya's capital, while three people were thought to remain trapped in the debris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 281,770,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC