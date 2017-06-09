12,000 passengers have traveled on Kenya's new railway: operator

Nearly 12,000 passengers had traveled on the newly launched Standard Gauge Railways linking Kenya's port city Mombasa with its capital Nairobi in the week ending Wednesday, operator said on Thursday. The railway, a 480 km line which kicked off passenger service on June 1, is currently operating with scheduled passenger trains from Nairobi and Mombasa running on a daily basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.