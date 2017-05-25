Vodafone's M-pesa money service to ex...

Vodafone's M-pesa money service to expand further into Africa: CEO

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Robert Collymore Chief Executive of Kenya's telecom operator Safaricom poses during a Reuters interview at their headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, May 10, 2017. FILE PHOTO: An employee assists a customer to set-up M-Pesa money transfer servive on his handset inside a mobile phone care centre operated by Kenyan's telecom operator Safaricom in the central business district of Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 11, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,406 • Total comments across all topics: 281,314,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC