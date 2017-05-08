US suspends health funds to Kenya, fo...

US suspends health funds to Kenya, forces closure of Tanzanian bank

The United States has suspended some of its funding to Kenya's health ministry over corruption allegations and weak accounting procedures. In another development, Washington also forced the closure of one of Tanzania's largest banking institutions, FBME, on the grounds that the institution was aiding and financing terrorism.

