University of Canberra, Urban Synergi...

University of Canberra, Urban Synergies Group say small steps key to active kids

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Children are the least fit and the fattest they have ever been, but it would take one "relatively small adjustment" to eradicate the problem. A report authored by Canberrans is set to be shot to global prominence when it is tabled in Nairobi as part of a UN conference on urban habitats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,817,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC