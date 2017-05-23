UN set to honour 3 fallen peacekeeper...

UN set to honour 3 fallen peacekeepers from Kenya

The UN will on Wednesday honour 117 peacekeepers, among them three Kenyans, at the global organisation's headquarters to mark the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. A statement from the UN Information Centre , in Nairobi said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will lay a wreath to honour all fallen peacekeepers during the ceremony.

