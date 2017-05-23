UN agency repatriates 64,761 Somalis refugees from Kenya
The UN refugee agency said Monday it had repatriated some 64,761 Somali refugees from Kenya since the voluntary return exercise begun in December, 2014. The UNHCR said in its bi-weekly update released in Nairobi that some 63,535 refugees were supported to return to their home in Somalia from the Dadaab refugee camp in northeast Kenya.
