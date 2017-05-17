Uganda Needs Kenyan Go-Ahead for $2.3...

Uganda Needs Kenyan Go-Ahead for $2.3 Billion China Rail Funding

Uganda, which wants to start building part of a multi-billion-dollar rail line to Kenya, must wait for its neighbor to decide on plans for its portion of the track before the project's main funder makes money available, the country's finance minister said.  Export-Import Bank of China will arrange financing for Uganda only when it's sure that Kenya "is willing and able to extend its railway to the border, so that they don't fund a white elephant," Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said. Kenya has committed to the line, but wants to start building when it's in a position to borrow more money, he said.

