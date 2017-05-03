Tribal name gift for retired Prestaty...

Tribal name gift for retired Prestatyn postman who created Kenya school

The children at the academy in the small village of Shanzu, which is now full, were delighted to see Ron again A FORMER postman who created a school in Kenya was awarded a tribal name during his latest visit. Ron Cavie founded St Ronnie's Academy in the small village of Shanzu, a suburb of Mombasa, in 2013.

