Three Kenyan police killed by suspected al Shabaab landmine

MOMBASA, Kenya: Three police officers were killed in eastern Kenya on Wednesday when their vehicle hit a landmine believed to have been laid by Somali jihadist group al Shabaab, a senior official said. The officers were part of a three-vehicle early morning patrol in the Somali border region when their truck hit the improvised explosive device , North Eastern regional commissioner Mohamud Ali Saleh said.

Chicago, IL

