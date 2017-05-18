Thomas Minito: Suspect in Kenya's ranch raids found dead
Thomas Minito's body was found floating in a river in Machakos, 50km from the outskirts of the capital, Nairobi. A biting drought in the Laikipia region had forced herders to invade private farms to get fresh grass for their animals.
