The First U.S. Casualty in Somalia Since 'Black Hawk Down'

A U.S. Navy SEAL was killed in Somalia during a fight with al-Shabaab militants, and is likely the first combat death in the country since the 1993 "Black Hawk Down" incident. The SEAL was part of a U.S. special-operations advise-and-assist team in the country working with the Somali National Army to fight terrorism, an arrangement that has become increasingly common for the U.S., and that Raymond Thomas III, the head of the Special Operations Command, earlier this week called unsustainable .

