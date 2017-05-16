Suspected Al-Shabaab militants kill Kenyan official in border town
Suspected Somalia Islamists, Al-Shabaab, killed a local Kenyan government official in the border town of Mandera on Monday night. Regional government coordinator Mohamed Saleh confirmed the incident on Tuesday, saying the militants who struck Omar Jillo village, about 15km from Mandera town killed the area chief before abducting two people from the Kenya Police Reserve .
