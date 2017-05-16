Suspected Al-Shabaab militants kill K...

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants kill Kenyan official in border town

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Suspected Somalia Islamists, Al-Shabaab, killed a local Kenyan government official in the border town of Mandera on Monday night. Regional government coordinator Mohamed Saleh confirmed the incident on Tuesday, saying the militants who struck Omar Jillo village, about 15km from Mandera town killed the area chief before abducting two people from the Kenya Police Reserve .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC