Suspected al Shabaab gunmen kill official in northern Kenya - police

1 hr ago

Gunmen suspected of being fighters from Somalia's al Shabaab militant group burst into a government official's house in northeast Kenya and shot him dead late on Monday, police said. The four attackers in military fatigues struck in Mandera county, a territory near Somalia's border that has seen a string of al Shabaab raids in recent years.

