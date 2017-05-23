Smith, local churches aid Kenyan ministry
A school building at Mount Olive School in Kenya was dedicated in 2016 to Dr. Mamie Smith, senior pastor of Griffin's New Generation Christian Fellowship Church, for her dedication and support of the ministry.
