SKF launches new anti-counterfeit app in Kenya

SKF Kenya Ltd. has launched a new mobile application, '2authenticate', which will enable consumers to detect counterfeit bearing parts in the Kenyan market. The mobile application will be able to scan a special Data Matrix Code, which is similar to a QR code, on all genuine SKF parts.

Chicago, IL

