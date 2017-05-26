Sino-Kenya ties to spur economic grow...

Sino-Kenya ties to spur economic growth: Chinese official

Read more: Xinhuanet

Economic and Commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya Guo Ce said in a commentary published in a local daily that nearly half of all Kenya's 30 flagship projects under the national economic blue print Vision 2030 are due to the close cooperation. "Along the Kenyan coast, following in the more than 600 year old footsteps of the great navigator of the Ming Dynasty Zheng He, one can find three projects that bear witness of the benefits of the bilateral cooperation," Guo said.

Chicago, IL

