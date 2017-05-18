Shabaab video features Kenyan soldier...

Shabaab video features Kenyan soldier held hostage since Jan. 2016

7 hrs ago

On Jan. 15, 2016, Shabaab, al Qaeda's branch in Somalia, overran an AMISOM base in the town of El Adde. At sunrise, two vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices cleared the way for hundreds of jihadists to stream into the base.

Chicago, IL

