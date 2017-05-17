Roadside blast kills Kenyan official in border region
A Kenyan official was killed on Wednesday after a vehicle he was traveling in ran over an improvised explosive device in Elwak area near Kenya-Somalia border. Mandera East divisional police commander Timothy Muasya said the explosive device was buried on the ground by unknown people.
