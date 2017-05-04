Revelstoke couple tour the world via ...

Revelstoke couple tour the world via motorcycle

Despite the challenges of nearly two years on the road on a worldwide motorcycle tour, a B.C. couple is closer than ever. Heather Lea, a freelance writer, and Dave Sears, a skilled contractor, launched their trip from Revelstoke, B.C. in the fall of 2015, after selling their houses, vehicles and paying off their loans.

