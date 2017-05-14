Private millers importing maize not government says Lesiyampe

Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe says it is private millers and not the government that are importing maize into the country to cushion Kenyans from the biting shortage that has seen maize flour prices double. In a statement, Lesiyampe says all maize being imported into the country is by private millers, and not the government as alleged, adding that the importation is open to any willing Kenyan.

