President Kenyatta in China for infrastructure summit, bilateral talks

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Beijing Saturday to attend a major summit on infrastructure and hold bilateral talks with Chinese leaders on trade and development. President Kenyatta arrived from London, UK, where he met Prime Minister Theresa May on bilateral issues including a trade pact after Britain leaves the European Union, heard from British investors about their new investments and jobs opportunities for Kenyans, and also attended a summit on Somalia's reconstruction.

