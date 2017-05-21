Photographers Capture African Culture...

Photographers Capture African Culture in All Its Richness

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

30 photographers present a collection of photographs that celebrates a diversity of culture and confronts the misconceptions of Africa seen as a place of poverty, disease and war. Three boys from the junior school of Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa, Kenya, race on the school's track before the morning assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,162,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC