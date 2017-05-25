Old Foes Square Off in Kenyan Election D j Vu: QuickTake Q&A

Supporters of the National Super Alliance party hold a giant photo of the party's candidate Raila Odinga, in Nairobi Kenya's Aug 8. presidential elections will be a rematch of the 2013 race, which pitted Uhuru Kenyatta against Raila Odinga. That vote saw Kenyatta squeak to victory in the first round and the Supreme Court reject Odinga's allegations of rigging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.