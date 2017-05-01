NPR reporter freed in South Sudan aft...

NPR reporter freed in South Sudan after 3 nights in jail

NAIROBI, Kenya - A journalist for the NPR has been released by South Sudan's government which held him for nearly four days, according to a spokeswoman for the organization. Eyder Peralta was held for three nights and released on Monday, Isabel Lara, a spokeswoman for NPR told The Associated Press in an email.

