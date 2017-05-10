No, Kenya has not warned against trav...

No, Kenya has not warned against travel to South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Mail & Guardian

While the Kenyan government may be concerned about crime in South Africa, South Africa would likely be just as concerned about the threat of terrorism in Kenya. It has been widely reported , in both Kenya and South Africa, that the Kenyan government has issued a travel advisory, warning Kenyans against travel to South Africa .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC