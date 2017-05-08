Nakumatt eyes Shs53b savings with bra...

Nakumatt eyes Shs53b savings with branch closure strategy

Nairobi- Nakumatt Supermarkets has announced plans to close its poorly performing branches in Kenya and Uganda as part of cost-cutting measures aimed at saving the retailer KSh1.5b annually. The first store to be shut down is the Haile Selassie Branch located at the Kenyatta University Plaza, Nairobi which is set to be closed this month and handed back to the university, which is the landlord.

Chicago, IL

