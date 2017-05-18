Museveni holds talks with former Kenya VP
President Yoweri Museveni has held talks former Vice President of Kenya, Arthur Moody Awori during a meeting at State House, Entebbe on Friday. According to a State House statement, Museveni and his guest noted that the foundation for sustaining advanced age right from youthful stage is to have nutritious food and leading an active lifestyle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
